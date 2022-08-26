Entergy CEO Announces Retirement

Entergy’s chairman and CEO have announced this week he will retire after 23 years with the company.

The company announced Wednesday that Leo Denault will retire as the company’s CEO this year and step down as board chairman next year. Denault has been CEO since 2013 and will remain executive chairman of the board for a transition period that a release stated: “not to extend beyond May 2023 or sooner as determined by the Entergy board of directors.” He has been with the company for 23 years.

Reports shared that the board of directors has elected Chief Financial Officer Andrew Marsh to become CEO on November 1. Kimberly Fontan will take over as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Fontan has been senior vice president and chief accounting officer since 2019.

Entergy provides power to 3 million customers through operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.