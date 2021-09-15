Entergy Commits $1.25M to Help Louisiana Communities Recover from Hurricane Ida

As crews continue to work on restoring service to customers affected by Hurricane Ida, Entergy Corporation employees are teaming up with nonprofits and partners both locally and from across the country to help those who have been impacted.

Entergy announced today that a $1.25 million commitment in shareholder contributions will help nonprofit partners provide disaster relief and assistance with rebuilding and recovery. This includes $250,000 in pre-disaster funding that will enable the American Red Cross to continue providing help with food, water, and shelter for customers.

Entergy will work closely with local nonprofit partners and parish leaders to determine how the company’s support can best be used to meet immediate needs while also aiding with longer-term recovery.

“Restoring power to our communities is the first step in helping get our communities back on their feet,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “To be a true partner we need to ensure we’re helping our customers in every way possible. This is just us doing what’s right for the communities we live in and serve.”

“Hurricane Ida’s impact to New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was devastating and our restoration efforts continue in the hardest-hit areas,” said Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. “These charitable contributions will go directly to those who need it the most to help in their recovery.”

For more information on the company’s restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida, visit entergy.com/hurricaneida.