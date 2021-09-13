Entergy Continues to Restore Power to Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish’s estimated date of restoration remains Sept. 29. As of 9:00 a.m., Sept. 13, there are 20,485 (74%) customers without power.

While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of the date. They are continuing to clear roads and pick up poles along with wire while simultaneously repairing feeder lines to critical customers. They expect to continue this focus while they expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish.

Entergy said they have now energized two feeders out of the Terrebonne Substation, two out of the Coteau Substation, and two out of the Houma Substation. Power has been restored to W. Park between Idlewild to Kenny Street and provided a backup generator to local gas stations. Crews will continue to work on two lines around the Southland Substation South of Hwy. 90 along the west side of Hwy. 24 and continuing along West Park to Fairmont Drive.

Workers continue to repair significant damages around the Terrebonne substation to the four distribution lines that serve the area which include Bayou Gardens, Evangeline Business Park, Evergreen Estates, and Broadmoor Heights. Crews will continue to repair heavy damages on two lines out of the Cascade substation which runs along both sides of Hwy. 24 South of Broadmoor to Highland Drive and includes Southland Estates, Colonial Acres, Stone’s Throw Apartments, Woodburn, and Deroche Estates. They are also continuing to work and repair damages to two lines out of the Coteau Substation which run along both Hwy. 660 and Hwy. 316 as well as along St. Louis Canal Road.

In the Humphrey Substation area, they are working on feeders that run along the Southside of Hwy. 182. In the Schriever Substation area, they are working on two feeders which run along Hwy. 311 from Rebecca’s Pond Drive on the Northern end to Ellendale Blvd. on the Southern end.

In the Houma Substation area, they have been able to energize two of the lines, and the remaining four distribution lines primarily located Southeast of the City of Houma are being repaired. In the Coteau Substation area, personnel is working on two distribution lines Southeast of the city and run parallel along Hwy. 24 and then Hwy. 55 to Bourg and then to Montegut.

Entergy will continue to address major damages to lines in and around areas with an emphasis on trying to restore power to key commercial locations like grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations in the near future.