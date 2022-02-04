Entergy Customers in Louisiana Can Receive Free Virtual Tax Prep

For more than 12 years, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana employees have volunteered to help customers who qualify for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit receive assistance in claiming the money they have earned, this year, they said it wasn’t any different.

Entergy’s Louisiana companies are also continuing their partnerships with community advocates to support free IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance tax preparation services for qualifying customers. Funding for this effort is provided through shareholder contributions and does not impact customer bills.

Since 2009, Entergy’s support of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites has helped return $298 million to more than 164,000 residents throughout the company’s utility service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. In Louisiana, approximately 80,800 have received more than $146 million.

The federal government estimates EITC has lifted more than 5.6 million people out of poverty, including three million children; however, one out of five people who qualify for the EITC fail to claim it.

Free tax preparation services are provided at VITA sites throughout the 2022 tax season. At local VITA sites, IRS-certified volunteers from Entergy’s Louisiana companies and community partners will be available to help residents who earn $57,000 or less determine if they qualify to receive the tax benefits. Qualifying families can receive as much as $6,700 through EITC.

In some VITA locations, local community partners are offering appointments for tax preparation services, drop-off tax prep services, financial coaching, budget workshops, free legal services, and more. Contact the provider in your community to confirm available services. VITA site locations are available at entergy.com/freetaxhelp. Residents may sign up to have their taxes prepared at getyourrefund.org. Information from getyourrefund.org will be used to match a tax filer with a nearby VITA provider.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana’s Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 205,000 customers and natural gas to more than 108,000 customers.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to approximately 1.1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central, and northern Louisiana.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission, and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees.