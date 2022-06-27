Entergy customers set a new level of peak electricity usage

Tuesday marked the first official day of summer and Entergy Louisiana is advising customers to expect an increase in their electricity use throughout the summer season as temperatures reach the triple digits across the region. Last week the company released a statement warning customers of the rise of electricity use as record setting temperatures described as a “heat dome” continues to hover over Southeast Louisiana.

“Early this week we projected the extreme heat would result in all-time high levels of electricity usage by our customers. On June 23, our more than 3 million of more than 21,800 megawatts, exceeding the previous summertime record established last year,” reads a statement from Entergy.

The company ensures customers that it will continue to closely monitor the weather, equipment, and grid conditions, and take appropriate steps to ensure reliable delivery of electricity. “We continue to work alongside our reliability coordinator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator or MISO, to maintain a careful balance of electricity demand with available supply from resources located throughout MISO, which extends across a 15-state region in the midsection of the United States.”

In the statement Entergy explained how the high temperatures outside affects the use of electricity. “When there is a big difference between inside and outside temperatures, it takes more energy to maintain a pleasant climate in your home. Since heating and cooling costs make up about 55 percent of an average customer’s electric bill, taking steps to save energy can help you better manage usage when temperatures are hot. During hot months, the U.S. Department of Energy suggests closing blinds and curtains to block the sun, keeping your thermostat no lower than 78 degrees, and instead of using your electric stove or oven cook in a microwave oven or an outside grill.”

For more tips on how to conserve energy, visit Entergy’s website.