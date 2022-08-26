Entergy: “Don’t Let the Quiet Fool You: Hurricane Season isn’t Over”

Entergy recently reminded Louisiana residents to not let our guards down, although hurricane season has been quiet, it’s not over.

We are entering the peak of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season which has had historic tropic events including:

Hurricane Katrina, Aug. 29, 2005

Hurricane Harvey, Aug. 25, 2017

Hurricane Laura, Aug. 27, 2020

Hurricane Ida, Aug. 29, 2021

Entergy said, “We prepare for severe weather year-round. Our employees stay storm-ready so we can restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.” The energy company said they complete annual storm response exercises to ensure company procedures are reviewed and updated before hurricane season begins. They also perform inspections of the grid and its facilities, using infrared cameras and drones to inspect power lines and look for “hotspots” and other areas that might be likely to fail. Entergy said they identify areas to upgrade equipment and replace outdated equipment with more reliable and modern infrastructure.

“We conduct ‘sky to ground’ vegetation trimming to remove tree limbs that would normally have been above the power line and outside our standard trimming scope. Satellite imagery and computer modeling are used to help predict when trimming may be needed…We also monitor severe weather 24/7. When weather threatens, we use forecasts to predict the number and duration of outages that could occur. Based on those estimates, we bring in workers from around the country to restore power,” the release stated.

The energy company said they have been focused on building a more resilient power grid for decades, however, they are accelerating the efforts to better protect the infrastructure against severe weather events, such as hurricanes and ice storms.

“Safety is one of our core values and we encourage you to make it your top priority, too,” the release stated. The company encourages families to stay safe by preparing a good personal disaster plan. You can learn how to make an emergency kit and get important severe weather safety tips from the Entergy Storm Center. Resources include:

Entergy also recommends staying informed before, during, and after a tropical system strikes. This is just as important as making personal storm plans: