Entergy estimates power restoration to Terrebonne by Sept. 29

The following updates are for Terrebonne Parish as of 8am today, 9/3.
Houma Substation – 75% complete with damage assessment. 300 broken poles, 350 down spans, & 430 pieces of damaged equipment.
Shriever Substation – 100% complete with damage assessment. 65 broken poles, 25 down spans, & 30 pieces of damaged equipment.
Coteau Substation – 90% complete with damage assessment. 330 broken poles, 210 down spans, & 450 pieces of damaged equipment.
Terrebonne Substation – 90% complete with damage assessment. 140 broken poles, 100 down spans, & 110 pieces of damaged equipment.
Cascade Substation – 100% complete with damage assessment. 130 broken poles, 84 down spans, 130 pieces of damaged equipment.
Chauvin Substation – 55% complete with damage assessment. This area is a total loss with everything scouted at this point.
Montegut Substation – 40% complete with damage assessment. Data is still coming in.
Southland Substation – 100% complete with damage assessment. 110 poles, 110 spans, & 120 pieces of damaged equipment.
Humphrey Substation – 80% complete with damage assessment. Data still coming in.
Our priorities in the area are the water plant out of Terrebonne Sub, the city of Houma, and a fuel station out of Coteau that serves a power generation plant.
At this time, there is still no energized transmission line in this area. We expect to have Transmission lines to this area energized by 9/8. We expect to have power restored to most every customer by September 29th. Some customers will have power before then.