Entergy estimates power restoration to Terrebonne by Sept. 29

ENTERGY UPDATE:

The following updates are for Terrebonne Parish as of 8am today, 9/3.

Houma Substation – 75% complete with damage assessment. 300 broken poles, 350 down spans, & 430 pieces of damaged equipment.

Shriever Substation – 100% complete with damage assessment. 65 broken poles, 25 down spans, & 30 pieces of damaged equipment.

Coteau Substation – 90% complete with damage assessment. 330 broken poles, 210 down spans, & 450 pieces of damaged equipment.

Terrebonne Substation – 90% complete with damage assessment. 140 broken poles, 100 down spans, & 110 pieces of damaged equipment.

Cascade Substation – 100% complete with damage assessment. 130 broken poles, 84 down spans, 130 pieces of damaged equipment.

Chauvin Substation – 55% complete with damage assessment. This area is a total loss with everything scouted at this point.

Montegut Substation – 40% complete with damage assessment. Data is still coming in.

Southland Substation – 100% complete with damage assessment. 110 poles, 110 spans, & 120 pieces of damaged equipment.

Humphrey Substation – 80% complete with damage assessment. Data still coming in.

Our priorities in the area are the water plant out of Terrebonne Sub, the city of Houma, and a fuel station out of Coteau that serves a power generation plant.