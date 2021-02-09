Entergy Helping Create More Vibrant Economy in Louisiana’s Bayou Region

Entergy Louisiana is continuing to partner with regional organizations to help the state, including the Bayou Region, grow through economic development.

The company recently provided approximately $110,000 to the South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC) to help fund the organization’s efforts to support workforce development, retain businesses in the region and attract new ones to the area and, ultimately, create a more vibrant economy in the parishes of Assumption, Lafourche, St. Mary and Terrebonne.

“Much of what SLEC has accomplished for the citizens in our region in the past 30 years can directly be attributed to the working relationship we have with Entergy Louisiana in providing their expertise and resources in building the economic growth and vitality of our bayou business community,” said Vic Lafont, SLEC president and CEO.

Through its Business and Economic Development team, Entergy Louisiana works with state and local government agencies, economic development organizations and community partners to support businesses from site selection to groundbreaking, including those operating at the national and global level. The company has worked with SLEC to identify various industries and hundreds of companies that could call the Bayou Region home and take steps to attract some of those companies to the area.

To help businesses determine where to locate or expand, Entergy Louisiana developed and maintains the Louisiana Site Selection Center, an online database of certified sites, or sites that are ready for development. The database includes details about shovel-ready land, including available utilities and transportation access. In the Bayou Region, Entergy Louisiana assisted Louisiana Economic Development (LED) in certifying the Rebecca North Development Park and Rebecca South Development Park, both in Houma, and adding them to the database. The company also helps market and promote sites through informative videos like the ones found on the development parks’ pages online.

To support site development, Entergy Louisiana provides in-depth research and analyses regarding workforce availability, construction and transportation, to name a few. To learn more about the services provided by the company’s business and economic development team, visit GoEntergy.com.

“Our team is dedicated to helping businesses looking to expand in or move to Louisiana,” said Perry Pertuit, Entergy Louisiana business and economic development manager. “Helping our state grow through economic development is what we do, and we’re proud to further that mission through strong governmental, regional and community partners like SLEC. I thank them for helping us create a more vibrant economy, one that provides opportunities for our friends and neighbors where they live.”

Over the last decade, Entergy has actively participated in 173 announced economic development projects in Louisiana, totaling nearly $101 billion in capital investments and creating approximately 21,280 new direct jobs. For 13 years running, Site Selection magazine has named Entergy Corporation as one of the nation’s top utilities in economic development.

In addition, Area Development magazine recognized Louisiana with a silver shovel award for local economic development efforts and Business Facilities magazine placed Louisiana first for lowest industrial electricity rates and workforce development and talent attraction in their 16th annual rankings.

To learn more about how Entergy Louisiana partners with LED and regional organizations to help the state grow through economic development, visit the Entergy Newsroom.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.