Entergy is still in the assessment phase in the Bayou Region, a spokesperson told the Times Tuesday night.

Once the phase is complete, the company said they can begin to work the plan that gets critical infrastructure back online first, following by repairs that will get the largest amount of customers back on at once.



There is currently no timeline for restoration.

Entergy serves just over 40,000 customers in Lafourche and 27,000 in Terrebonne.