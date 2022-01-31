Entergy Louisiana Constructing New Substation, Distribution Circuits in Lafourche Parish

Entergy Louisiana is constructing a new substation and distribution circuits in upper Lafourche Parish as part of its commitment to providing customers with reliable power. The work will benefit customers in and around the Chackbay area as well as some customers in Thibodaux.

Utility crews will be performing work throughout the spring and summer and expect to complete the project and energize the Chackbay substation and new powerlines by August, pending any unforeseen circumstances. Crews will be setting new poles in the ground and installing new wire and other electric equipment in the air as part of the construction of four distribution circuits that will provide electricity from the substation to area homes and businesses.

The new equipment in Chackbay will support economic growth and help provide reliable power year-round to customers in upper Lafourche Parish, in part, by increasing electric capacity and reducing stress on the Thibodaux substation. Although the Chackbay substation will include one transformer, it is being designed to house two in case a second is needed to support future growth in the area.

Most of the work will take place along LA-20, and Entergy Louisiana is asking that motorists exercise caution if they encounter a utility crew working beside a roadway. Traffic will be directed safely around any work sites where necessary.

“We’re excited this much-needed project is underway and are looking forward to bringing it online as a way to support our customers and the region’s economic growth,” said Stacey Fontenot, Entergy Louisiana customer service manager. “Although the planning process for this project predates Hurricane Ida, we’re confident it will aid in the area’s recovery and keep it strong and attractive for those who call upper Lafourche Parish home or are considering moving into the area.”

