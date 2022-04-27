Entergy Louisiana Helping Grand Isle Businesses Recover with $10,800 Grant

Entergy Louisiana helps communities impacted by natural disasters recover long after the company restores power. As part of that commitment, the company recently provided a $10,800 grant to a local nonprofit that supports Grand Isle property and business owners affected by Hurricane Ida.

Friends of Grand Isle will use the grant from Entergy to help local businesses purchase equipment like freezers and ice machines that are needed for day-to-day operations and serving the community. This will spur economic development and promote tourism in one of the areas hit hardest by Ida.

“Grand Isle is coming back following Hurricane Ida,” said Bob Stewart, Friends of Grand Isle vice president. “We’re thankful and encouraged to have partners like Entergy Louisiana who have not only helped our area recover through power restoration efforts, but also through charitable contributions like this one.”

He added, “This is community defined. We appreciate Entergy Louisiana and other partners who are helping the island return even stronger than before.”

“Our employees, friends, neighbors, and business partners live and work in the communities we serve, and that’s why we’re so engaged in long-term recovery efforts,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “We’re proud to serve Louisiana and help our communities thrive so that locals, families, and visitors can enjoy the best our state has to offer.”