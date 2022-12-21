Entergy Louisiana offers energy efficiency tips during cold weather

Winter is officially here, bringing cold temperatures to the region and kicking heaters – and energy consumption – into high gear. You can stay cozy while managing both energy usage and costs by making your home more energy efficient.

Instead of cranking up the thermostat when the temperatures drop, take some free or low-cost steps to help stay comfortable and save energy and money on your utility bill.

It takes more energy to heat a home in extreme temperatures, and with consecutive days of cold temperatures, that can lead to higher-than-normal bills. Heating costs can account for more than 50% of a customer’s monthly energy usage.

Customers can manage their energy usage and save money on their bill by installing energy efficient upgrades through the Entergy Solutions program for Entergy Louisiana customers. Examples of products and services available at little to no cost include LED bulbs, smart thermostats, AC tune-ups, duct sealing and insulation.

In addition, both programs offer home assessments that yield energy efficiency recommendations. A Home Performance with ENERGY STAR assessment reduces the up-front cost of installing energy efficiency upgrades. Depending on the recommendations chosen, customers could save up to 20% or more on their annual utility bill.

Customers also can save money with these easy do-it-yourself energy efficiency tips:

Adjust the thermostat. Set the thermostat to 68 degrees during winter months, and dress in layers to stay warm. Each degree above 68 can increase your energy bill by about 3%.

Conserve hot water. Set your hot water heater's thermostat to 120 degrees, or the medium setting. Wrap electric water heaters with water heater blankets, which can be found at home improvement stores.

Keep doors and windows closed. Constant traffic will let out warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at a set temperature.

Ensure fans are turning the right way. Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter to prevent the cold air from blowing down on you.

Replace air filters. Dirty filters make your heating system work harder. Replace them according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Leverage the sun. During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let in the warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.

For customers struggling to pay their bill, Entergy offers a number of payment options, such as deferred payment plans, level billing, auto-pay, and more, as well as tools and programs designed to help customers manage energy usage. Visit entergy.com/answers/ or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative. You also may be eligible to receive federal payment assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Visit lhc.la.gov/energy-assistance for additional information.