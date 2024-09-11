Entergy Louisiana releases statement following Hurricane Francine, with over 50,000 customers out of power

Hurricane Francine has made landfall in Terrebonne Parish as a Category 2 hurricane this evening. Outages are expected to continue increasing today as the storm moves through Entergy’s service territory. After landfall, the center is expected to move northward into Mississippi Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Francine made landfall with maximum sustained winds near 100 mph. At 5:30 p.m., approximately 50,310 customers were without power, including 49,960 in Louisiana, 180 in New Orleans and 170 in Mississippi.

Most important is the safety of those living and working in communities hit by big storms or severe weather. Then, restoring power is the top priority and first order of business. We assemble and organize the workforce needed to restore service safely and quickly to all customers. Based on historical restoration times, customers in the direct path of a Category 2 hurricane can experience outages for up to 10 days.

Entergy’s utility nuclear plants continue to function normally with no threats to operations. Although the storm is not anticipated to impact our nuclear stations, we’ve entered severe weather procedures that ensure our readiness at Waterford 3 and River Bend Station in Louisiana, and Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Mississippi. Those procedures include walk-downs, securing of equipment and contingency staffing plans.

When severe weather strikes, utility imposter scammers who pretend to be Entergy representatives may attempt to steal your money or identity. Protect yourself by knowing the risks and staying alert for warning signs at entergy.com/scams/. Our crews are ready to respond.

In addition to our normal workforce, we have acquired approximately 6,000 restoration workers ready to restore service for customers whose power may be affected by Francine. As resources continue to be requested, we expect to acquire up to approximately 6,400 additional resources based on Francine’s current forecast. Total restoration field workforce includes company employees, contractors and mutual aid resources numbering approximately 1,900 in Mississippi, 6,600 in Louisiana and 865 in New Orleans.

Every storm is unique, but our history with storm restoration is a guide to predicting the amount of damage and restoration time following a hurricane. Before a hurricane makes landfall, we make estimates on restoration timelines based on the category, intensity, size and track of the storm. As we know, major hurricanes can cause extended outage restoration times. While the majority of customers may be restored quicker, some of the hardest hit areas could take longer dependent on the extent of damage to Entergy’s electrical facilities.

We strive to give an estimate of how long it will take to restore most of our customers 48-72 hours after landfall.

We can provide better estimates as damage assessments are completed. Power is restored faster in areas with less damage.

Restoration times in the hardest hit areas depend on the extent of damage to Entergy’s electrical facilities.

Significant flooding and other accessibility challenges due to the storm will affect our ability to reach some areas of our territory and could delay restoration in those communities.

We begin restoring power to customers as safely and quickly as possible after the storm passes, and the restoration process is done in an orderly, deliberate manner. This starts with assessing the damage and then repairing power plants, transmission lines, substations and then the poles and wires in your neighborhood.

Right after the storm passes, and when it’s safe to do so, crews assess damage to electric equipment and facilities to determine what corrective actions and repairs are needed so that we can deploy the right personnel with the right material to make repairs.

In harder to reach areas, we use advanced technology, such as infrared cameras, drones and satellite imagery to assess damage by foot, vehicles, airboats, high-water vehicles and helicopters. Where possible, we will begin restoration of damaged infrastructure while simultaneously bringing customers online where there is minimal to no damage by rerouting power flows.

We start at the source with our power plants, as they are the primary sources of power production for all customers. Large transmission lines are then repaired and restored. These high-voltage lines, which are often strung on high steel towers, deliver power to cities, towns and major industrial facilities and serve large numbers of customers. Next, substations are brought online. Local substations must be functioning for energy to reach the power lines on your street.

Finally, we move on to the poles and wires you see in your neighborhood. For the safety of our crews, we can’t use our bucket trucks until sustained winds are less than 30 mph. Line and vegetation crews may be the most visible part of the restoration, but many other employees behind the scenes provide the support needed to keep the restoration moving – from the start until the last light is on.

The order in which we restore customers is also deliberate. We start with essential services, move on to large neighborhoods and then to individual homes. Power is first restored to critical community infrastructure and essential services such as hospitals, water treatment plants, police and fire stations, and communication systems.

Next, lines serving large areas of customers, then neighborhoods are restored. This returns power to the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time. Some homes and businesses take longer, as individual customer homes or businesses with damage are often the most time-consuming repairs.

Note: While our resilience efforts are already underway in some parts of our service area, construction began in Louisiana this July on Phase I of the approved resilience plan and will last approximately five years.

We restore power as quickly as it is safe to do so.

Safety is our core value and always comes first.

Keeping our workers safe from worsening weather conditions may limit our ability to restore service as quickly as we’d all like. We are committed to keeping our employees safe and sheltered during dangerous periods caused by high winds, flooding and other severe storm conditions. We pre-position crews as close as possible to where restoration activities will occur in order to begin restoring power to customers as quickly as possible after the storm passes, and it is safe to commence work.

Hurricanes cause extensive damage, leading to extended outages for some customers.

As you make your own plans, we will keep you informed throughout about our response. We send storm and restoration updates by text or phone call to customers who are signed up to receive notifications from us.

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app. Sign up today: myEntergy.com or by texting REG to 36778.

Customers should have their account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code).

Notifications will only be sent to the contact information supplied and selected by our customers. Visit our Storm Center, a one-stop website for information on storm safety, preparation, restoration and regular updates specific to the storm. You can also access the View Outages map at entergy.com/viewoutages.

Storm-related updates are also shared on Twitter and Facebook. Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243). Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers. Customers should stay aware and stay safe.

The most dangerous part of a storm is often just after it has passed. Hazards are all around us following severe weather – from downed electric lines and equipment, vegetation and other debris, personal generator risks or flooding dangers.

Stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. Energized lines may not be visible among the rubble. Report downed lines immediately by calling 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243) and call your local police station or fire department. Personal generators are very useful after a disaster, but can also be hazardous. The primary hazards to avoid when using a generator are carbon monoxide poisoning from the toxic engine exhaust, electric shock or electrocution and fire.

Customers choosing to use portable electric generators should do so in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Customers must never connect a generator directly to a building’s wiring without a licensed electrician disconnecting the house wiring from Entergy’s service. Otherwise, it can create a safety hazard for the customer or our linemen working to restore power. And it may damage the generator or the house wiring.

Stay alert for natural gas leaks. If you smell natural gas, or if you hear a blowing or hissing noise, open a window and leave the area immediately. Do not operate electrical switches. If possible, turn the outside main gas valve off and call your natural gas provider away from the potential leak. Entergy gas customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY (800-368-3749).

Water and electricity can be a fatal combination. Don’t walk in flooded areas or standing water. Remember that wet tree limbs can conduct electricity.

Return home only when authorities advise and you know it’s safe. Drive only on roadways and bridges that are passable, and if a power line falls on your vehicle while driving, continue to drive away from the line. Once home, don’t step in water to get to the fuse box or circuit breaker.

We are a recognized leader in storm response. It takes an army to restore a village. That is why Entergy partners with other utilities in mutual assistance agreements, in preparation of restoring widespread outages that occur after severe weather. We rely on our continuous cycle of planning, preparation, training and evaluation. Annual readiness drills and training, such as computer-based and event tabletops are conducted to promote and test awareness.