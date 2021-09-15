Entergy: More Terrebonne Parish Substations are Energized

Terrebonne Parish – Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

As of 8 a.m. September 15, there are 12,348 customers (44%) that remain without power.

While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority of 90% of customers, they have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. They continue to clear roads and pick up poles and wire while simultaneously repairing feeder lines to critical customers. They expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish.

Critical customers restored include the Terrebonne Sewer Treatment Plant and Targa. Crews continue to work on two lines around the Southland Substation South of Hwy 90 along the west side of Hwy 24 and continuing along West Park to Fairmont Drive. One of the main backbones is energized, and work will continue on laterals and taps to fully restore the line. Workers continue to repair significant damages around the Terrebonne substation to the four distribution lines that serve the area which include Bayou Gardens, Evangeline Business Park, Evergreen Estates, and Broadmoor Heights. Three of the lines are energized. A fourth line is being repaired along with taps and laterals to be able to fully energize all customers who can receive power.

Crews have energized two lines out of the Cascade substation which runs along both sides of Hwy. 24 South of Broadmoor to Highland Drive and includes Southland Estates, Colonial Acres, Stone’s Throw Apartments, Woodburn, and Deroche Estates. They will continue to make repairs to laterals and taps on the line to ensure that all customers who can receive power will be energized. They are continuing to work on lines from the Humphrey Substation, utilizing airboats and other specialized equipment to repair damaged lines. One of the lines is now energized with the other lines is 60 percent restored. One of the lines out of the Coteau Substation, which runs along both Hwy. 660 and Hwy. 316 as well as along St. Louis Canal Road, has been energized and repairs on the second are expected to be complete within a few days.

In the Schriever Substation area, which runs along Hwy. 311 from Rebecca’s Pond Drive on the Northern end to Ellendale Blvd on the Southern end, both feeders are energized, and crews continue to repair work on laterals and taps. This will allow all customers who can receive power will be fully energized. In the Houma Substation area, they now have five energized lines and will continue to repair laterals and taps to ensure all customers who can receive power can be energized. This area is primarily located Southeast of the City of Houma south of Hwy 56.

In the Coteau Substation area, they have now energized two distribution lines. Crews will continue to repair laterals and taps to make sure any customer who can receive power is fully energized. The area is located Southeast of the City and runs parallel along Hwy 24 and then Hwy 55 to Bourg and then to Montegut.

They will continue to address major damages to lines in and around areas with an emphasis on trying to restore power to key commercial locations like grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations in the near future. They will continue to communicate with the local EOC and assist the City and Parish with their specific needs in the area and quickly tie those services in when repairs are made, and a transmission source is available.