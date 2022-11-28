Entergy Named a Top Utility in Economic Development for 15 Years

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans remained major players in economic growth for the region by working closely with community partners to support the local economy in the communities they serve. For the 15th year in a row, Site Selection magazine has honored Entergy Corporation, the parent company of Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans, as being among the top electric utilities in economic development for job creation and capital investments.

“When you have roots in the region for more than 100 years like we have, you stay committed to everyone in it,” said Ed Jimenez, Entergy Louisiana vice president of business and economic development. “Entergy plays an important role in attracting new businesses and driving economic growth that positively impacts our local communities. We’re pleased to be recognized as a top utility in economic development for 15 straight years, and we look forward to many years of continued success for our communities.”

“This recognition is a testament to the support we’ve given for existing businesses and the recruiting work we’ve done each year to attract companies to our area,” said Taurus Wright, Entergy New Orleans director of business and economic development. “We continue to seek out opportunities for new businesses to relocate and expand to deepen the talented workforce across our service territory.”

Entergy Corp. was recognized for helping drive around $13.4 billion in corporate facility investments and create more than 6,700 jobs across its service territories.

Some recent notable economic development projects include:

Criteria used by Site Selection magazine for its rankings include the use of innovative programs and incentives for business, website tools and data, and each utility’s job-creating infrastructure and facility investment trends.

Entergy’s state-of-the-art site selection website, louisianasiteselection.com, empowers communities with the tools they need to market commercial and industrial properties. Giving access to powerful features for property searches and the ability to customize the platform to promote the communities brand and regional assets.

In addition to Entergy’s continuous support to local communities and workforce development, the company is a utility industry leader in sustainability and has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Entergy’s Economic Opportunity and Empowerment program was recognized by the U.S. Chamber Foundation, and the utility also received the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

Site Selection magazine’s profile of Entergy may be viewed in the September 2022 print issue and on their website.

Entergy provides companies with access to essential information needed to locate, expand and promote their business within the four-state region. In addition, Entergy provides companies with services in site selection, project management, large projects, and contracts. Learn more about how Entergy generates business growth for the entire region at goentergy.com/our-region/louisiana/.