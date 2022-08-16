Entergy online bill credit application information now available

Along with the $4.4 million pledge, a $425,000 supplemental donation will be made to Entergy’s The Power to Care program to help low-income older adults and customers with disabilities in Louisiana with their bills. The supplemental donation to The Power to Care is in addition to $1.4 million that has already been donated to The Power to Care for low-income older adults and customers with disabilities in Louisiana.

In addition to a supplemental donation for The Power Care, grants totaling $450,000 will be made to local nonprofits throughout Louisiana. Information regarding those organizations will be provided once they are selected.

Customers who qualify for the $150 bill credits will receive information via text, email and phone calls. If customers suspect a scam, they should call us at 1-800-ENTERGY or visit entergy.com/scams for more information.

Additional customer assistance

For Entergy Louisiana customers: Convenience fees for payments made to third-party vendors will be credited back to residential customers accounts through November. To be eligible for the late fee credits, customers will need to verify their household income being less than $40,000. The process for customers to verify is being finalized.

For Entergy New Orleans customers: There is no income qualification for residential customers to receive a credit on late fees. The credit for late fees, effective June 1, will be applied automatically to customer accounts. Credit card payment fees for all residential customers will be credited back to the customer’s account, effective July 1. Customers will receive credits for late fees and credit card fees through Nov. 1. In addition, there is a moratorium on disconnects for nonpayment until Nov. 1, 2022. If a customer has received a disconnect notice they can disregard that; however, customers are encouraged to set up payment arrangements to avoid large balances accumulating on their accounts.