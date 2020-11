According to Entergy’s website, 2,219 residences and businesses in Houma are without power. The area includes portions of Martin Luther King, Tunnel Blvd., West Park and Main Streets.

The websites shares the outage began around 9:03 pm and estimates restoration to be tomorrow at noon.

Below video shows a small fire on a power pole outside of Walgreen’s on Tunnel Blvd. and Hollywood Road.