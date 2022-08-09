Entergy partners with United Way to distribute bill credits to customers

Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance for residential customers. Funding has been allocated to Louisiana from the $10 million in shareholder donations previously announced by Entergy Corporation.

Beginning Wednesday, August 17, A $150 credit will be available through the United Way of Southeast Louisiana in the following parishes: Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Tangipahoa, St. Tammany and Washington. The application process for residential customers in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish will be announced in the coming weeks.

To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250 percent of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four. Customers are encouraged to visit www.entergy.com/answers for the most up-to-date information on bill assistance. In addition, application information will be available by calling the United Way at 211 or texting 898-211.

Along with the $4.4 million pledge, a $425,000 supplemental donation will be made to Entergy’s The Power to Care program to help low-income older adults and customers with disabilities in Louisiana with their bills. The supplemental donation to The Power to Care is in addition to $1.4 million that has already been donated to The Power to Care for low-income older adults and customers with disabilities in Louisiana.

In addition to a supplemental donation for The Power Care, grants totaling $450,000 will be made to local nonprofits throughout Louisiana. Information regarding those organizations will be provided once they are selected.

“By partnering with the United Way, we are reaching additional customers who may not qualify for other assistance programs,” said Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. “Aligning with our community partners is the best way we know how to ensure these funds go where they’re needed the most.”

“We know these are difficult times for our communities,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “We want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to lessen the burden our customers may be facing when they receive their bills.”