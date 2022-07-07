Entergy Power to Care Program to provide assistance to disabled customers and senior citizens

The U.S. inflation rate is at an all time high, driving up the prices of gas, groceries, rent, and electricity bills. In addition to inflation, the rising temperatures of summer have increased many Entergy customers’ electricity usage. In an effort to alleviate the financial hardships, Entergy Louisiana’s Power to Care Program is providing emergency utility payment assistance to senior citizens and customers with disabilities. The program offers the following options:

Payment Extension: Customers who meet the listed requirements and need a few more days to pay their electric bill can call 1-800-368-3749 or request an extension through the MyEntergy App.

Deferred Payment Arrangement: Customers who qualify for the Power to Care Program may be eligible for a four month extension. An extension can be requested online or by speaking to an Entergy representative.

Bill Assistance: LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help individuals with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with community action agencies to qualify customers and distribute the funds. For information on how to apply, click here. For a list of LIHEAP agencies, click here.