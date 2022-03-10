Entergy Provides Update on Lafourche Parish Street Light Restoration

Lafourche Parish Government updated residents yesterday on the status of street lights. Entergy Louisiana sent the following update:

“Thank you all for your continued patience as we work to restore all of the street lights throughout Hurricane Ida’s path of destruction. Entergy has 28 contract trucks working throughout the impacted areas with 16 more trucks scheduled to rotate in on Thursday. The contract crews have two men per truck and will be assigned approximately 200 orders per week per truck.

Below, is the contractor schedule for the first hitch (March 10th- March 17th)

• Raceland: one crew will be working from 770 Hwy 308 working toward Hwy 90

• Cut Off: three crews working around the areas of Cypress St & La 1, W 54th & Hwy 3235, and W 178th & LA 1

• Lockport: one crew working around School St & LA 1

• Golden Meadow: two crews assigned to work the entire area of Golden Meadow

• Des Allemands: one crew to work the entire area for the Lafourche side

The aforementioned areas are on the schedule to be worked on during the first hitch. Additional areas throughout the Parish are assigned and complete until all of the street lights are fixed. Entergy’s street light mechanics assigned to the Lockport Network and the Labadieville Network are also working hard to complete work orders throughout the Parish.”