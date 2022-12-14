Entergy reports outages across Terrebonne and Lafourche

Entergy Louisiana has reported several outages across Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

In Houma, the main outage is on the Eastside, stretching down Hwy. 56 and Hwy. 24, into Bourg. Over 2,700 customers are out of power. An estimated time of restoration was not available.

In Raceland, the main outage is near Hwy. 90, with about 1,000 customers without power. Power should be restored by 5:30pm.

Paula Rome, Customer Service Manager for the Bayou Region for Entergy Louisiana, advised that repair trucks would be out as soon as conditions were safe, with winds gusts below 30mph.