Entergy reports repairs to three segments of line in Terrebonne

September 6, 2021
Update from Entergy:
Yesterday, the following segments of line were repaired:
1.Terrebonne Substation to Waterplant Rd.
2.Coteau Substation to Columbia Gulf
3.Coteau Substation to Shell
Today, we will receive an additional 120 linemen. This will bring our total linemen count up to 420.
Entergy will be working in the following locations. PLEASE use caution around the trucks:
1.Broadmoor neighborhood
2.Terrebonne Sub
3.Southland Sub
4.Coteau Sub
5.E. Park / Rhonda Annette
6.Westview St.
7.Woodlawn Ranch Rd.


STAFF
