Entergy Sept. 14 8 A.M. Update: Major Traffic Control

Entergy Update: September 14, 8 A.M.

Traffic Control:

We have some major traffic control locations we need to communicate with everyone.

Today, it is planned to block traffic along Hwy 182 from the traffic circle to the Coteau Rd. intersection. They are replacing almost every pole along that section of Hwy 182.

They also have over 600 linemen in the Chauvin / Montegut areas. They are requesting that only residents and essential personnel travel through the following areas:

• Bayouside Dr. from the intersection of Hwy 58 and south.

• Hwy 55 from the Fire Station and south

• Hwy 56 from Klondyke Rd. and south

They are coordinating with law enforcement on all these locations.

Customer Information Center (CIC):

CICs provide a place for customers to ask questions, provide feedback, and obtain valuable information about their service. CICs will be available at the following locations and on the following dates:

– Wednesday, September 15th – Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

– Thursday, September 16th – Walmart on Grand Caillou Rd.

Work Progress:

Yesterday (9/13), they repaired 336 poles, 637 spans of down wire, & 341 pieces of damaged equipment. To date, they have repaired 1,653 poles (48%), 2,968 spans of down wire (80%), and 1,809 pieces of damaged equipment (49%).

As of this morning, power has been restored to 10,723 customers in Terrebonne Parish. That’s approximately 39% of the Parish.

More information on restoration areas to come with this afternoon’s update.