Entergy/Terrebonne end of day report, Monday Sept. 6

From Entergy to TOHSEP:
Additional Resources:
We are currently trying to secure 25 acres for a camp to house 2,000 additional employees. We don’t have a solid time for the arrival of those employees, but will keep everyone updated on their arrival. We have also secured 2 material yards that have 24/7 security.
Emergency Requests:
We were able to clear poles on the Prospect Overpass & Westview Dr. We currently have crews on site at Woodlawn Ranch Rd.
Work Progress:
Yesterday we repaired 29 poles, 31 spans, & 30 pieces of equipment.
Today, we have been working in the following areas:
Southland Substation – serving Savanne Rd., Little Bayou Black Dr. (Hwy 311), the Ellendale neighborhood, the Chateau Crescent neighborhood, & W. Main St. near Martin Luther King. Blvd.
Coteau Substation – serving the area between the Shell Pipeline Corporation & Hwy 182, the area near The River Church, New Orleans Blvd., & Hwy 3040.
Terrebonne Substation – serving the Bayou Gardens neighborhood, Broadmoor neighborhood, & Canterbury Apartments.
Cascade Substation – serving the Broadmoor Heights neighborhood, Westview Dr., Cascade Dr., Woodburn neighborhood, W Tunnel Blvd. area.
Shriever Substation – serving the Ardoyne Plantation neighborhood, & Hwy 311 north of Savanne Rd.
Tomorrow, we will continue to work in the same areas.
We will need to block one lane of traffic on Hwy 311 from Savanne Rd. to Bayou Country Pkwy. We will coordinate with law enforcement for the best method to direct traffic.