Entergy/Terrebonne end of day report, Monday Sept. 6

From Entergy to TOHSEP: Additional Resources: We are currently trying to secure 25 acres for a camp to house 2,000 additional employees. We don’t have a solid time for the arrival of those employees, but will keep everyone updated on their arrival. We have also secured 2 material yards that have 24/7 security.

Emergency Requests: We were able to clear poles on the Prospect Overpass & Westview Dr. We currently have crews on site at Woodlawn Ranch Rd.

Work Progress: Yesterday we repaired 29 poles, 31 spans, & 30 pieces of equipment.

Today, we have been working in the following areas: Southland Substation – serving Savanne Rd., Little Bayou Black Dr. (Hwy 311), the Ellendale neighborhood, the Chateau Crescent neighborhood, & W. Main St. near Martin Luther King. Blvd.

Coteau Substation – serving the area between the Shell Pipeline Corporation & Hwy 182, the area near The River Church, New Orleans Blvd., & Hwy 3040.

Terrebonne Substation – serving the Bayou Gardens neighborhood, Broadmoor neighborhood, & Canterbury Apartments.

Cascade Substation – serving the Broadmoor Heights neighborhood, Westview Dr., Cascade Dr., Woodburn neighborhood, W Tunnel Blvd. area.

Shriever Substation – serving the Ardoyne Plantation neighborhood, & Hwy 311 north of Savanne Rd.

Tomorrow, we will continue to work in the same areas.