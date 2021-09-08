Entergy Terrebonne Update: 1,073 linemen in the area; parts of W. Park from Idlewild Dr. to Kenny St. energized

Entergy Terrebonne Update at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8: Safety Reminder:

We often set up work barricades when employees are working overhead in pedestrian areas. These barricades help protect everyone from any falling debris or material. Please respect these barricades at all times.

Additional Resources:

We now have a total of 1,073 linemen in this area.





Work Progress:

This afternoon, we were able to energize parts of W. Park from Idlewild Dr. to Kenny St.

Below are the areas where we are continuing to work:

Cascade Substation: Serving W. Park Rd. between Cascade Dr. and Douglas Dr. This includes the Broadmoor Heights, Woodburn, Colonial Acres, Cadiere Park Heights, Westview Dr., & Deroche Estates neighborhoods. This also serves W. Main St. Charles St. and Buquet St.

Coteau Substation: Serving Country Dr., Bayou Blue Rd., S Hollywood Rd., McKnight St., & Leboeur St.

Houma Substation: Serving parts of Grand Calliou Rd, Acadiana Dr., Laban Ave, Industrial Blvd, Texas Gulf Rd., Bayou Terrebonne, South Terrebonne Estates, Friendswood Place, La Terre, Lafayette Woods, Ellender St., Morris St, Cleveland St, Grande St, Carolyn Ave, Mary Ann Ave, Afton St., Richmond Ave, Jean Ellen Ave, Moffet Rd, Cummins Rd, Roberta Grove Rd, Prospect Blvd, Banks Ave, and E Main (between East St. & Aviation Rd).

Southland Substation: Serving W. Main St. between Ziegler Ave and Hwy 90. This includes Greenfire, Bon Villa, & Buquet Subdivisions.

Terrebonne Substation: Serving the Bayou Gardens, Broadmoor, Willamsburg, & Southern Estates neighborhoods. This also serves down parts of St. Louis Canal Rd. as well as W. Park from Coteau Rd. to Waterplant Rd.

Shriever Substation: Serving Fletcher Community College, Weatherford Dr., & Hwy 311 from Learning Ln to Ellendale Ct. This includes the Ardoyne Plantation Subdivision.

Emergency Requests:

Received requests from the Levee District to clear structures on Bayou Side Dr. We are working to schedule that.

A vehicle hit a pole at the intersection of Hwy 20 & Main Project Rd. We are working to clear that site.

Generator Requests:

We are working with the sewer department to provide generators for several lift stations.