Entergy Terrebonne Update: Power brought to approximately 1,000 customers, including the Water Plant in Gray

Entergy Terrebonne 9/07 update:
At approximately 3:25 pm today, we were able to energize a line out of the Terrebonne Substation that feeds from the intersection of Coteau Rd & W. Park up to Waterplant Rd. in Gray, LA. The line energized was the main line feeding this area and brought power to approximately 1,000 customers, including the Water Plant in Gray. There are still customers along that route that have damage and are not energized, at this point. We will continue to work in this area.
We are continuing to work in the same neighborhoods reported in the 9/6/21 5pm update.
Today we received another 150 additional linemen. That brings our total lineman count to 570.
We cleared Woodlawn Ranch Rd. as much as we can at this point. There should be access for the Fire Department.
Traffic Control Requests:
We are grateful to our law enforcement officers who helped control traffic on Hwy 90 as well as Hwy 311. Without them, we would not have been able to complete our work in those areas.