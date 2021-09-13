Entergy update: Roads to be closed; Customer information centers opened

Entergy Update, 9/13

Traffic Control:

We have some major traffic control locations we need to communicate with everyone.

Today we plan to block traffic along Hwy 182 from the traffic circle to the Coteau Rd. intersection. We are replacing almost every pole along that section of Hwy 182.

We also have over 600 linemen in the Chauvin / Montegut areas. We are requesting that only residents and essential personnel travel through the following areas:

Bayouside Dr. from the intersection of Hwy 58 and south.

Hwy 55 from the Fire Station and south

Hwy 56 from Klondyke Rd. and south

We are coordinating with law enforcement on all these locations.

Customer Information Center (CIC):

We will have CICs at the following locations and on the following dates:

Wednesday, September 15th – Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Thursday, September 16th – Walmart on Grand Caillou Rd.

CICs provide a place for customers to ask questions, provide feedback, and obtain valuable information about their service.

Work Progress:

Yesterday (9/12), we repaired 351 poles, 725 spans of down wire, & 443 pieces of damaged equipment. That’s over 1,000 work hours in one day! To date, we have repaired 1,317 poles (38%), 2,331 spans of down wire (62%), and 1,468 pieces of damaged equipment (40%).

As of this morning, we have restored power to 7,881 customers in Terrebonne Parish. That’s approximately 29% of the Parish.

Today, we have 170 linemen headed to the Ridgefield area.

Today, we plan to energize several of the following areas: (Please know these plans can change with weather conditions)

Parts of Terrebonne Substation that feed SLECA’s substation near MLK Blvd. That will help energize parts of MLK Blvd. This includes MLK Blvd from Savanne Rd. south to Academy Sports

W. Main St. from Ziegeir Ave. all the way north to the Hwy 90 intersection

Savanne Rd. from S. Ellendale Estates Blvd to MLK Blvd

MLK Blvd from Savanne Rd. south to Academy Sports

Hwy 311 from S. Hollywood Rd. north to Ellendale Blvd

Park Ave from Bills Marine to just north of South Terrebonne High School

Friendswood Place, La Terre Subdivisions, & Lafayette Woods Subdivisions

The northern part of St. Louis Canal Rd.

Lower Country Rd.

Below are the areas where we are continuing to work:

Cascade Substation:

Serving W. Park Rd. between Cascade Dr. and Douglas Dr. This includes the Broadmoor Heights, Woodburn, Colonial Acres, Cadiere Park Heights, Westview Dr., & Deroche Estates neighborhoods. This also serves W. Main St. Charles St. and Buquet St.

Coteau Substation:

Serving Country Dr., Bayou Blue Rd., S Hollywood Rd., McKnight St., Leboeur St., & Estate Dr.

Houma Substation:

Serving parts of Grand Calliou Rd, Acadiana Dr., Laban Ave, Industrial Blvd, Texas Gulf Rd., Bayou Terrebonne, South Terrebonne Estates, Friendswood Place, La Terre, Lafayette Woods, Ellender St., Morris St, Cleveland St, Grande St, Carolyn Ave, Mary Ann Ave, Afton St., Richmond Ave, Jean Ellen Ave, Moffet Rd, Cummins Rd, Roberta Grove Rd, Prospect Blvd, Banks Ave, E Main (between East St. & Aviation Rd), & Thompson Rd.

Southland Substation:

Serving W. Main St. between Ziegler Ave and Hwy 90. This includes Greenfire, Bon Villa, & Buquet Subdivisions.

Terrebonne Substation:

Serving the Bayou Gardens, Broadmoor, Willamsburg, & Southern Estates neighborhoods. This also serves down parts of St. Louis Canal Rd. as well as W. Park from Coteau Rd. to Waterplant Rd.

Schriever Substation:

Serving Fletcher Community College, Weatherford Dr., & Hwy 311 from Learning Ln to Ellendale Ct. This includes the Ardoyne Plantation Subdivision.

Montegut Substation:

Serving Bourg, Hwy 24 south, Hwy 55 south, & Hwy 56 south.

Chauvin Substation:

Hwy 56 from Chauvin south to Cocodrie