Entergy’s Latest Update: “ …For the majority of the customers, it could be a lengthy restoration.”

Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May and New Orleans President and CEO Deanna Rodriguez gave an update Thursday morning at a press conference.

The bayou region has approximately 107,000 customers and May said the lower parishes are still in the assessment phase. Some areas are still not accessible because of flooding and devastating damage. In a best-case scenario, the lower areas may see up to 3 weeks until restoration, however that is just an estimate due to not being done with the assessment phase.

President and CEO May said, “I can tell you as we have gone into those regions and looked at the damage and so forth, we are seeing very significant damage in the lower bayou regions. Some of those regions we are seeing access issues as well, such as in Plaquemines parish and in the lower parishes, the access issues continue because of water and so forth. We haven’t fully accessed the damage in those parishes. For instance, in Jefferson parish, we were at just 10 percent of the lower Jefferson parish despite making significant progress in the remainder of that parish. We have 107,000 customers in the lower bayou region and we will continue to work on our damage assessment as we go forth. We’re looking at how we can restore power in certain areas of the region that can support larger groups of restoration teams. That is part of what we’re doing, but the assessment for the bayou region, and the lower portions of those parishes, we will continue today. We hope to provide guidance for that region and as quickly as we are able to, but because of the significant damage, I just want to make sure customers understand that for the majority of the customers, it could be a lengthy restoration. So with that guidance, three weeks for those customers in the most devastated areas certainly applies here.”

They also updated that there are areas that are up and running such as areas of New Orleans and surrounding areas. The Greater Baton Rouge region is estimated to be restored Wednesday, September 8th. They said they are seeing levels of damages that are in access we saw in Hurricanes Zeta and Delta. As of Wednesday, Entergy restored a total of 137,000 customers in all of Louisiana. That’s coming from a peak of over 904,000 customers who lost power through Hurricane Ida. Through the weekend, they said residents will see a lot of progress and they will share information as it becomes available.

There are cooling stations in areas such as Cut Off, where residents can temporarily cool off in air-conditioned areas to get relief from the Southern heat. The company said they have 21,000 people from other areas to help and over 4,000 people in New Orleans alone to help re-energize areas. In the last 24 hours, they have brought the most critical customers back online such as a number of hospitals, gas stations, and stores, which they said is a priority. They have been working with parish local officials to coordinate and bring sources of power to areas. May said, “We appreciate all of your patience and our customers’ patience as we work to restore power as quickly as possible.”

He ended by reiterating a very important subject about safety. He said they have learned about improper generator use in the state, “I want to very much emphasize that when you use a generator, be very cautious, and follow all generation safety tips. Those tips can be found on our website at www.entergy.com/hurricaneida…Be safe.”

Click here for live outage updates