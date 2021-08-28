Evacuation traffic: What’s the best route?

During an evacuation, it’s often difficult to determine where to go to be out of harm’s way. The other hard part is how to get there, safely and quickly.

There are few good apps that we can recommend to help you plan your route.

The first is 511la.org or mobile app. 511la.org offers streamlined, statewide travel info from your computer or mobile phone and can give you quick traffic updates. Check out the current traffic cameras here:

https://www.511la.org/cctv?start=0&length=10&order%5Bi%5D=1&order%5Bdir%5D=asc

Another popular app is Waze. According to the developer, Waze is powered and used by drivers all over the world. Drivers connect to one another and work together to improve each other’s driving experience. As a community-based traffic and navigation app, Waze was created as a social navigation tool for private cars.

Use caution, don’t be in a hurry and pack your patience. We’re all in this together. Stay safe!