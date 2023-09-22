Evergreen Jr. High Start Time to Temporarily Change Due to Marsh Fire

Due to the smoke from the Marsh Fire which is affecting Evergreen’s take-in, starting on Sept. 22, 2023, Evergreen Jr. High’s take-in time will be 9:00am.

Authorities are not expecting conditions to improve until the end of next week. Because of this, we will have to adjust bus routes and school start time. H.L. Bourgeois Students will be picked up at the normal time, Evergreen students WILL NOT get on the bus with H.L. students. Evergreen students will have their own pick-up route after the elementary school route. Those Evergreen students should be expecting to be picked up from 8:15-8:45am, after the elementary route.

Parent Drop-off will begin at 8:40am. Dismissal for Evergreen will be as normal, 2:30pm.

Evergreen students will have an abbreviated schedule until the smoke from the Marsh Fire is cleared. If you have any questions, please call Evergreen Jr. High School.