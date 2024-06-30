Excessive Heat Warnings issued for Sunday and Monday for portions of Terrebonne and Lafourche

Supporting pollinator populations with native plantsJune 30, 2024
Here is an update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans concerning the heat threat Sunday and Monday.
Changes from previous update:
- Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been issued for Monday in the same areas as Sunday.
Overview:
WHAT: Prolonged and dangerous heat conditions with heat index values of 108 to 112F in the areas under a Heat Advisory and 113 to 118F in areas under an Excessive Heat Warning.
WHEN:
- 10AM – 7PM Sunday.
- 10AM – 7PM Monday.
WHERE:
- Most of SE LA and southern MS thru this evening for the heat advisory. Along the I-10/12 corridor on Sunday for Excessive Heat Warning, elsewhere for the advisory.
CONFIDENCE:
- Confidence in excessive heat indices on Sunday has increased, especially in the warning areas.
- Confidence has increased for more widespread and prolonged excessive heat indices on Monday. Additional updates for more of the area to be included under an Excessive Heat Warning are possible.
- Be advised that dangerous, excessive heat will likely continue into early/middle portions of next week.
Heat Impacts:
- Oppressive heat indices can be expected to continue this weekend, primarily from the late morning thru the evening hours which will be dangerous to those spending time outdoors for extended periods of time.
- With dangerous heat index values, heat illness can occur quickly. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children, the elderly, and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.
The graphic(s) below highlights the areas under heat headlines on Sunday and Monday: