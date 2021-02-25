Experience the “bayou life” at new bed and breakfast in Lockport

A new bed and breakfast is coming soon to Lockport!

The new bed and breakfast will combine an elegant blend of authentic Louisiana history with modern conveniences, giving guests the opportunity to step away from everyday worries and simply experience the “bayou life.”

Owners Rene’ and Barbara Claudet announced the opening of their historic home, “Bouverans,” as a bed and breakfast. The home was built in 1860 and is located at 7602 Highway 1in Lockport . Except for a brief five-year period, for more than 160 years, Bouverans has been owned by descendants of its builder, Pierre Joseph Claudet. Claudet was Rene’s great-great-grandfather, and he arrived in Louisiana directly from France.

In addition to being a bed and breakfast, Bouverans will also have space for small events, weddings, retreats and photo sessions. The Claudets plan to offer tours of the house, which is listed on the National Historic Registry. Use of venue space and tours are by reservation only.

Situated along Bayou Lafourche, the historic home invites guests to step back in time and enjoy its peaceful yet simple elegance. Highlights of the property and house include antique furnishings and design elements reflective of the 1800s; Bouverans Oak, which is number 40 on the Lafourche Parish Live Oak Tour; a beautifully manicured courtyard designed for spiritual peace and tranquility; and a private chapel dedicated to Saint Joseph.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the opening of this new bed and breakfast was postponed from 2020 to this year, but the Claudets expect to begin accepting reservations online starting March 15. A formal grand opening and blessing of the chapel will take place when COVID-19 concerns lessen and it’s safe to gather.

For more information about Bouverans Bed and Breakfast or for reservation details, please visit https://bouverans.com/.