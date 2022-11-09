Explore Houma is excited to officially announce that they have declared November 10th as National Civic Pride Day!

Earlier this year, Explore Houma hosted a local Civic Pride Workshop to start the conversation regarding revitalization needs in Houma’s Historic Downtown District. With over 70 community members and leaders in attendance, one thing was clear: we all want to see Houma thrive.

Steps have since been taken in the right direction for Downtown revitalization, and to keep the momentum going, Explore Houma founded National Civic Pride Day to inspire involvement from the community and instill a sense of pride that will create and maintain a healthy hometown.

To claim National Civic Pride Day, Explore Houma submitted a compelling story to Nationaldaycalendar.com on why their organization’s day should be chosen and how they plan to celebrate. The odds were great, as they faced a 1 in 20,000 chance of being selected, but Explore Houma was ultimately granted the day and all credits that go along with it.

“At Explore Houma, Civic Pride is at the heart of our mission. If we have a healthy community where people want to live, work and play, then we will also have a destination that people want to visit,” stated Melissa Durocher, Director of Development and Marketing. “National Civic Pride Day is a time set aside to encourage us to work together to maintain a healthy city by improving our surroundings, inspire others to get involved and show support by improving Houma and every community in Terrebonne Parish.”

The National Civic Pride Day cleanup event scheduled for November 6th was postponed due to expected weather conditions; however, thanks to Louisiana’s unpredictable weather and clear skies, several volunteers spent the morning freshening up the 40 planters along Main Street to elevate the curb appeal. Plans to reschedule the cleanup day are underway and an official announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

Still wanting to do your part for National Civic Pride Day? Explore Houma is hosting a digital campaign on social media on November 10th, challenging community members to demonstrate Houma pride and post photos to social media using the hashtag #NationalCivicPrideDay and #HomeSweetHouma.