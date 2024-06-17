Explore Houma hosts Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy in Terrebonne Parish for the first time in program history

Jack Lawrence KingJune 17, 2024
From Explore Houma – Last week, Explore Houma had the honor and privilege of hosting the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) in Terrebonne Parish for the first time since the program’s inception. The organization was tasked with the product development session for the year-long program powered by the Louisiana Travel Association.
Thank you to our leader, Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron, for making time to welcome the group to Louisiana’s Bayou Country, offering a great message about quality of life, and expressing his priority in providing transparency in local government.
Explore Houma also wishes to acknowledge Tyler Duplantis and Angela Morehead for their exceptional hard work in planning and making this event the massive success that it was. Their daily dedication ensures our visitors have unforgettable experiences! Explore Houma is also excited to have our Social Media and Digital Content Manager, Nicole Henry Davis be a part of this year’s class.