Explore Houma hosts Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy in Terrebonne Parish for the first time in program history

Jack Lawrence King
June 17, 2024
Jack Lawrence King
June 17, 2024

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

From Explore Houma – Last week, Explore Houma had the honor and privilege of hosting the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) in Terrebonne Parish for the first time since the program’s inception. The organization was tasked with the product development session for the year-long program powered by the Louisiana Travel Association.


Thank you to our leader, Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron, for making time to welcome the group to Louisiana’s Bayou Country, offering a great message about quality of life, and expressing his priority in providing transparency in local government.

Guests enjoyed touring Faith Family Shrimp Company , Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours, and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, where they participated in a reception and live music from the dynamic We & Mrs. Jones. Each of these attractions had the opportunity to showcase our region’s unique charm and hospitality. Thank you to CoCo Marina for the delicious lunch and Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne for hosting our product development panel and workshop. Panelists for the day were Explore Houma’s President and CEO, Sondra Carrere Corbitt, Director of Marketing and Development, Melissa Chiasson Durocher, Rougarou Fest founder, Jonathan Foret, and the owners of the famed Ardyone Plantation, the Staffers.

Explore Houma also wishes to acknowledge Tyler Duplantis and Angela Morehead for their exceptional hard work in planning and making this event the massive success that it was. Their daily dedication ensures our visitors have unforgettable experiences! Explore Houma is also excited to have our Social Media and Digital Content Manager, Nicole Henry Davis be a part of this year’s class.

Thank you Laine Garner , and Charlie Waltman, for all your work with LTLA every year! And finally, thank you to Hotard Coaches and Comfort Inn Houma for providing exceptional transportation and lodging! We look forward to welcoming another LTLA class back to Louisiana’s Bayou Country!
Photos provided by Explore Houma.


Explore Houma
Explore Houma

Related posts

Photo provided.

June 17, 2024

SCIA Presents Prestigious Awards at 2024 Annual Banquet

Read more