Explore Houma hosts Trash Bag Challenge for Love the Boot Week

This week is Keep Louisiana Beautiful ’s #LovetheBoot week! In honor the state-wide cleanup initiative, Explore Houma is hosting a Trash Bag Challenge by challenging local businesses to help in keeping bayou country clean.

Members of the Explore Houma staff put on gloves, rolled up their sleeves, and got outside filling trash bags with litter. In addition, the organization nominated Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe , Kalon D. Johnson with kdjfishing, Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce , Page Insurance and Consolidated Waterworks District Terrebonne Parish to fill a bag with trash and help Keep Louisiana Beautiful!