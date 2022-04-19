Explore Houma hosts Trash Bag Challenge for Love the Boot Week

Michael Kevin McCoyApril 19, 2022
Registration is open for Houma Doubles Summer OpenApril 19, 2022
This week is Keep Louisiana Beautiful
’s #LovetheBoot
week! In honor the state-wide cleanup initiative, Explore Houma is hosting a Trash Bag Challenge by challenging local businesses to help in keeping bayou country clean.
Members of the Explore Houma staff put on gloves, rolled up their sleeves, and got outside filling trash bags with litter. In addition, the organization nominated Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe, Kalon D. Johnson with kdjfishing, Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, Page Insurance and Consolidated Waterworks District Terrebonne Parish to fill a bag with trash and help Keep Louisiana Beautiful!