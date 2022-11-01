Explore Houma to host second annual Bayou Country Christmas Toy Drive

Holiday season is quickly approaching. Explore Houma will be a public donation location for toys, now until December 7th. The mission behind this toy drive is to provide local families with the ability to create meaningful Christmas memories with their loved ones. Louisiana’s Bayou Country will always be an area that radiates strength, hope, and faith that a better tomorrow is around the corner. With the help of gracious donors and sponsors, together we can uplift our local families by allowing everyone to feel the magic of Christmas this year.

Donations can be made to the Explore Houma Visitors Center, located at 114 Tourist Drive in Gray, Monday-Friday from 9AM-5PM.

We are encouraging that donated toys meet the following requirements:

• All toys should remain unwrapped for donation

• Spending limit range: $20-$50

• No realistic toy weapons or food

• Gifts for children up to 16 years old

While purchasing items for smaller children is a simple task, donors may often wonder what to get for pre-teens and teens. We have created an Amazon Wishlist that has recommendations of gifts for all ages and can be shipped directly to the Visitors Center for your convenience.

In the coming weeks, additional information will be released detailing the distribution event that will take place.

Amazon Wishlist Links:

https://www.amazon.com/registries/holiday/1W3RLW6UHXCBD/guest-view?fbclid=IwAR2mZO_7CI8T4qoRps5FJZUjWMEf2XpdDoANlhQI-jDji33mAH9FkPm9Vuc