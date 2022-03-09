Explore Louisiana Wetlands with Virtual Field Trip Experience

Fletcher Technical Community College and The Coastal Wetlands Planning Protection and Restoration Act invites you to explore Louisiana wetlands with Caminada Headlands Virtual Field Trip experience. The virtual tour allows individuals to explore Louisiana’s beautiful barrier islands from anywhere in the world, educating viewers on the importance of barrier islands, the unique geological and ecological factors contributing to the landscape, and the economic importance of this area.

The project highlights the Caminada Headlands, one of Louisiana’s first lines of defense against hurricanes and tropical storms. In addition to the virtual field trip, viewers can learn additional information about Louisiana wetlands, barrier island science investigations, and view the online student activity guide.

The Caminada Headlands Virtual Field Trip Experience can be accessed here.