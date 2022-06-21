Extreme Heat Expected Wednesday through Sunday

National Weather Service New Orleans has released an update concerning the heat threat Wednesday through Sunday.

Overview:

Prolonged and Potentially dangerous heat conditions with heat index values of 103 to possibly as high as 115 start Wednesday and continuing through Sunday for Southwest Mississippi, coastal Mississippi, and all of southeast Louisiana.

We are confident hot temperatures and high humidity will occur each day and could quickly lead to heat illness if precautions aren’t taken.

The only question that could keep the oppressive conditions in check is if thunderstorms can develop. There is quite a bit of disagreement between the trusted guidance ranging from no rain to almost numerous storms. That said any thunderstorm development will likely occur late in the afternoon allowing most of the area to heat up. If storms develop earlier and with greater coverage than anticipated, temperatures will not climb as high and the extreme heat index values anticipated will not occur.

Impacts:

Heat index readings will climb to and likely above 108 degrees for multiple hours, especially Thursday through Saturday (some slightly drier air may push in Sunday)

There is a chance that an Excessive Heat Warning may be needed from some locations Thursday through Saturday – with heat index readings above 112 degrees possible. The locations with the greatest risk will be coastal Mississippi and areas around lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.

The possibility of morning lows remaining in the upper 70s to possibly even lower 80s will provide little if any relief for the body to cool for those without access to air conditioning or cooling centers.

In addition, densely populated urban areas like downtown New Orleans and downtown Baton Rogue where there is mostly cement, combined with a lack of any real breeze will lead to very oppressive conditions.