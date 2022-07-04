FAFSA shares tips for applying to college over the summer

Fall semester is just around the corner and the office of Free Application for Federal Student Aid is sharing tips with students on how to successfully apply for scholarships, and the importance of completing college applications over the summer. When applying for a scholarship, FAFSA recommends students to follow the following steps:

Check for opportunities at their school, in their community, and in their state

Learn who can apply for each scholarship and pay special attention to when applications are due

Get prepared by filling out your FAFSA form early and having your transcripts, a photo, and at least one letter of recommendation ready to go

Ask several people to revise your essay, and provide critique and feedback

Along with tips on how to apply for a scholarship successfully, FAFSA says applying for college over the summer break has a ton of benefits, including a lack of distractions that can be caused by homework or studying. In addition, it provides applicants with a window to brainstorm and make edits, reducing the risk of rushed recommendation and reference letters. It also gives applicants an opportunity to get accepted into their school of choice before regular applicants. Applications can be submitted and reviewed here.