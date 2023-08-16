Home
Falgout Canal Bridge Out Until Further Notice
LPSO investigating bomb threat at W.S. Lafargue Elementary
August 16, 2023
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: Checkpoint Scheduled for Friday in Lafourche Parish
August 16, 2023
August 16, 2023
5:36 – the bridge is back in service.
From Roads and Bridges:
Falgout Canal Bridge in lower Dularge on Highway 315 is
out until further notice.
Terrebonne Parish is awaiting details and updated from LADOTD.
Mary Ditch
August 16, 2023
