Falgout Canal Bridge Out Until Further Notice

5:36 – the bridge is back in service.
From Roads and Bridges:
Falgout Canal Bridge in lower Dularge on Highway 315 is out until further notice. Terrebonne Parish is awaiting details and updated from LADOTD.
Mary Ditch
