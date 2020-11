From Bayou Cane Fire Protection District:

Earlier today we responded to the report of a structure fire at 221 Holiday Dr.

The first arriving units found the carport and attached patio fully involved with fire. All occupants safely exited the house prior to our arrival.

The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Unfortunately the family pets did not survive the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.