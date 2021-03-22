Fatal Crash on US 90 Claims Two Lives

At 12:42 a.m. on March 21, 2021, the Morgan City Police Department responded to the eastbound lanes of US Hwy 90 for a vehicle crash. The officers located a three-car crash near the Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. exit. As a result of the crash, two of the drivers sustained fatal injuries. Several passengers, along with one driver were transported to hospitals, including one who was transported via Air Med.

Preliminary investigation at this time shows that a Nissan Altima driven by Tanya Guidroz, 34 years of age, of Gibson, LA, was traveling west in the eastbound lane of US Hwy 90 when she struck a Dodge Caravan driven by Raschwan Woods, 38 years old of Thibodaux. Both vehicles became disabled from the impact of the crash when a third vehicle, driven by Cobey Triche, 41 years old of Raceland, struck the disabled Caravan. Both Guidroz, who was not restrained, and Woods, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.