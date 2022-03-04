Fatal house fire in east Houma

Houma Fire was notified at approximately 9:45pm on Thursday March 3, 2022 of a fire inside a bedroom of the home in east Houma. As crews responded, updated information was relayed that the occupants could possibly be trapped and unable to escape.

Ladder 3 arrived on scene first and reported smoke showing from a single story residential structure, the crew made entry to rescue the trapped occupants. Only one person was located in the home during the search. All other occupants had escaped prior to FD arrival. The victim was removed and handed off to EMS crews outside. That subject was declared deceased on scene by EMS crews.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within approximately 10 minutes of arrival, and overhaul was performed.

The fire investigator from Houma Fire Department was notified, as well as the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal which is standard procedure for all fatal fires in Louisiana.

Only one other injury was reported for a bystander on scene, but no further details are available. The investigators were on scene working to determine the cause of the fire and updates will be available later today.

Photo credit:

FEO Jimmy Guillot – Houma Fire Department