Fatal house fire prompts safe heating tips from State Fire Marshal

With freezing temperatures creeping into our area over the next week, many homes will be cranking up the space heaters to stay warm. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) is reminding all residents to practice safe home heating as our state prepares for some of the coldest temperatures predicted this winter. After investigating a home fire with fatality in Oakdale, La. this week, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning released the following statement:

“This is now the 12th life lost to fire in Louisiana in 2021, and this time, as frigid temperatures make their way across the state, it seems this fire, sadly, may be related to an attempt to stay warm,” said Browning. “We have got to do better for ourselves and our families and be careful when engaging in behaviors that can be fire hazards disguised as everyday household activities.”

The SFM offers families the following safe-heating tips:

• Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets • Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords • Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes • Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood burning stoves • Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended • Have working smoke alarms in your home!

In addition, the SFM wants residents to be aware of unseen carbon monoxide threats associated with home heating:

• Clogged exhaust pipes for dryers, furnaces, stoves, water heaters and fireplaces • Running a vehicle inside of an enclosed garage, even if the garage door is open • Operating a portable generator in an enclosed space or near a window, door or vent