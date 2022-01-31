FDA Announces the Second Approval of a COVID-19 Vaccine Today

January 31, 2022
January 31, 2022

On January 31, 2022, the FDA announced the second approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Spikevax, for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. Spikevax has the same formulation as the EUA Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and is administered as a primary series of two doses, one month apart. Spikevax can be used interchangeably with the EUA Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to provide the COVID-19 vaccination series.



Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is available under EUA as a two-dose primary series for individuals 18 years of age and older, as a third primary series dose for individuals 18 years of age and older who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise, and as a single booster dose for individuals 18 years of age and older at least five months after completing a primary series of the vaccine.

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is also authorized for use as a heterologous (or “mix and match”) single booster dose for individuals 18 years of age and older following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine. For example, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and Janssen COVID-19 vaccine recipients 18 years of age and older may receive a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.



