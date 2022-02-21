FDA Clears First Smart-Phone App to Deliver Insulin Doses

The Food and Drug Administration has approved an app for both IOS and Android, that allows users to schedule and deliver doses of insulin. The mobile application connects to t:slim x2 insulin pump, a tool created by Tandem Diabetic’s Care, leading insulin delivery and diabetic’s technology company.

In a statement released by the company, President and CEO of TBC, John Sheridan said the FDA’s approval of the delivery app illustrates the company’s dedication and commitment to the diabetic community. “This FDA clearance further validates our commitment to innovation and the diabetes community by providing one of the most requested feature enhancements,” said Sheridan. “With the improvements in diabetes management provided by Tandem’s Control-IQ technology, giving a meal bolus is now the most common reason for a person to interact with their pump, and the ability to do so using a smartphone app offers a convenient and discrete solution.”

The user-friendly app offers diabetic’s easy access to needed doses of bolus insulin, putting a halt to glucose spikes following meals. The mobile app also sends users alerts, allows users to set alarms, and track, document, and view information from their personal phone.

Tandem hasn’t announced when the new feature will launch, however once hitting the market the mobile app will be available for free through a software update.