Federal Judge Sides with AG Jeff Landry, Blocks Enforcement of HISA Regulations in Louisiana

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has won a victory over regulations imposed by what he called an “unconditional and unfunded” Congressional mandate that cedes much regulatory and taxation power of the State to an unelected and unaccountable nongovernmental entity.

Ruling in favor of Attorney General Landry – Judge Terry Doughty of United States District Court in the Western District of Louisiana has granted the State of Louisiana, State of West Virginia, Louisiana State Racing Commission, Louisiana Horseman’s Benevolent & Protective Association, Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association, Jockeys Guild, West Virginia Racing Commission, and horse owners, trainers, and jockeys a preliminary injunction against rules created from the Horseracing Integrity & Safety Act of 2021 (HISA).

“I am grateful Judge Doughty applied the law and blocked this federal overreach from devastating our State and the thousands of Louisianans in the horse industry here,” said Attorney General Landry. “Since becoming a State in 1812, Louisiana has not only regulated horseracing but also built an entire culture around it with the owners, trainers, jockeys, racetracks, and patrons.”

“Congress ramrodded HISA into the COVID relief bill and recklessly set up this massive regulatory scheme that is onerous at best on everyone; then to add insult to injury, it is paid for on the backs of those who work the hardest and receive the least,” explained Attorney General Landry.

As noted when Attorney General Landry filed suit in June, HISA purports to effectively substitute state regulatory commissions with a private corporation, setup 90 days prior to the passage of this Act, in charge of horseracing. This newly-created private corporation then began to issue regulations – allowing very little time for public comment, leaving those that actually labor under them with little input or voice.

“The process of creating the law and its associated regulations showed a reckless disregard for the thousands of industry participants in Louisiana and a correspondingly reckless disregard for the impact to our State,” added Attorney General Landry. “The regulations are unclear, inconsistent, and violate due process; and I will continue to do all that I legally can to halt them from taking effect in Louisiana.”

