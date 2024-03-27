FedEx Delivery Truck crashes into local home

On March 26th , 2024 at approximately 4:17pm the Houma Police Department responded to a crash involving a FedEx delivery truck on Mary Hughes Dr.

As the officers arrived they found that the delivery truck left the roadway and crashed into the front of the home. Officers found that the home was occupied at the time of the crash but there were no injuries reported.

As the investigation continued it was suspected that the driver of the FedEx truck identified as Michael Smith, 31 years old, was impaired at the time of the crash. At that time a field sobriety test was given at which time Smith failed and was taken into custody. Smith was found to be in possession of an open alcoholic beverage, marijuana and Tramadol (schedule IV narcotic). As the officer attempted to move Smith to the rear of a transport unit he refused to get into the unit and refused to cooperate. Smith was then transported to the Houma Police Department where he refused to submit a breath sample to determine his level of intoxication.

A search warrant was then obtained for Smith and he was transported to a local medical facility where blood was drawn for testing. Smith was then transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked for the charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Schedule IV narcotic, Reckless operation of a Motor Vehicle, DWI 1 st and Resisting an Officer.