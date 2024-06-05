Feeding Louisiana to become provider for food program serving seniors

The Louisiana Department of Health is announcing a new partnership with Feeding Louisiana to administer the Louisiana Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CFSP). Effective July 1, 2024, feeding Louisiana will assume these responsibilities from Catholic Charities, the CFSP provider since 1986.

The Louisiana CSFP works to improve Louisiana’s health outcomes by offering nutritious United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) donated foods to eligible residents who are at least 60 years of age. Louisiana CSFP is one of 50 state programs nationwide and is currently the fourth-largest CSFP in the country.

Feeding Louisiana is a statewide network of five food banks that works to alleviate hunger and food insecurity across the state. These include Food Bank of Central Louisiana, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

With a shared mission to eradicate hunger, Feeding Louisiana’s member food banks support individuals and families facing food insecurity. Feeding Louisiana’s dedication to serving communities in need aligns with the mission of the CSFP.

“We are honored to have been chosen by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) to take on the responsibility of managing the CSFP Program,” said Feeding Louisiana Executive Director Pat R. Van Burkleo. “Ensuring that seniors have access to nutritious food is a priority for us, and we are committed to maintaining the high standards of service established by the program.”

Louisiana CSFP has been administered at the local level through a contract between LDH’s Bureau of Nutrition Services and the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans since 1986. Catholic Charities, through its Food for Seniors Program, has been the sole provider of CSFP local services for many years and currently has distribution sites throughout the state.

Catholic Charities made the decision to discontinue its partnership with LDH.

Sister Marjorie Hebert, the president and CEO of Catholic Charities called it “an honor and privilege to serve seniors across Louisiana” during the agency’s tenure.

“We are proud of the work our staff and team of volunteers have accomplished,” Hebert said. “We find peace in knowing that our state’s most vulnerable seniors will continue to receive monthly food boxes through other agency providers.”

The Bureau of Nutrition Services and the LDH are thankful for the partnership with Catholic Charities over the last 30-plus years and for its dedication to Louisiana seniors. The Department looks forward to the new partnership with Feeding Louisiana and to ensuring that residents ages 60 and older have continued access to nutritious food throughout the state.

Impacted CSFP participants are being notified by phone call and written correspondence.