FEMA awarding Terrebonne Parish Nearly $2 Million for Levee Repairs

From the office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy:

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $1,985,062.39 in federal funding to the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District to restore the levee system damaged by Hurricane Barry.

“Hurricane Barry eroded portions of Terrebonne Parish’s levee system, posing a serious threat,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding makes needed repairs to keep residents and businesses safe from flooding.”

The J2 levee in Terrebonne Parish experienced severe erosion and overtopping when Hurricane Barry slammed into the Louisiana coast in July 2019. The storm surge breeched the top of the levee and flood waters washed away hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of earthen material from the embankment area and service road atop the levee.

The Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District, which manages all permanent work associated with the levee, will use these federal funds to repair the levee system and bring it back to its pre-disaster design, function and capacity.

The total project cost is $2,646,749.85, and FEMA will pick up 75 percent of the federal cost share for reconstruction.